Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School council members visited Wilkinson Primary School in Wolverhampton, to see what their new school could look like

PUPILS FROM Welshpool’s newly formed Church in Wales School have popped over the border to inspect a school building similar to what they could expect to see built.

Representatives of the school council visited Wilkinson Primary School in Wolverhampton, which has been built by the same construction firm that is intended to build the new £13 million school in Welshpool.

Headteacher Justine Baldwin said: “We took younger members of the school council to see the school in Wolverhampton, as they will be the ones that will be moving over to the new building in a couple of years time.

“It was a really exciting day, that we could see and get a feeling of what our new school could be in reality.

“Our school council is heavily involved and are excited to discuss the plans for the new building.

“In a sense they are taking ownership of it already.”

It is expected that the new school building will be ready by 2019, close to The Flash Leisure Centre on Salop Road.

For now the school is spread over three sites, Gungrog Road, Oldford Close and Howell Drive.

Mrs Baldwin said that the first few weeks of the new school year had gone well despite being one school on three sites.

“There have been some challenges in the first few weeks, but the staff and the pupils have been amazing!”

“The staff are working incredibly hard to make all 320 children feel part of one large school across three sites,” added Mrs Baldwin.

Mrs Baldwin continued: “For example the children are already visiting each other for activities such as Forest Schools.

“The older pupils are going to the Gungrog and Oldford sites to support the younger children develop their outdoor areas.

“Some of the older pupils are organising and running after school clubs for the children on the infant sites too.

“There is a real sense of teamwork across the whole school.”