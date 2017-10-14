Success for Radnorshire breeders

Robin and Jo Ransome from Bleddfa, near Knighton had a fantastic year showing home bred Welsh Blacks winning many championships throughout the year. They started at Nefyn in May and finished at Kington.

In calf heifer Blackmixen Tabitha Twitchit was native champion at Kington Show (pictured) with 27 month old bull Blackmixen Zulu Warrior in second reserve.

Blackmixen Zulu Warrior has won Welsh Black bull of the year for 2017, following Blackmixen Sahara winning female of the year 2016.