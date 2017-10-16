First Days At School 2017: List of schools involved in the County Times picture pull-out on Thursday, October 19

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Don't miss your brilliant First Days At School bumper picture pull-out inside the Thursday, October 19 edition of the County Times.

The pull-out contains lots of first classroom pictures from primary schools in Powys.

See your cherub's first classroom piccie and don't forget to pick up extra copies for grandparents, aunties, uncles, godparents and even the neighbours.

Here is a list of confirmed schools for First Days At School:

  • Abermule CP School
  • Arddleen CP School
  • Ysgol Gymraeg a Trallwng
  • Banw C P School
  • Berriew CP School
  • Bishops Castle CP School
  • Builth Wells CP School
  • Buttington CP School
  • Caersws CP School
  • Carreghofa CP School
  • Castle Caereinion C in W School
  • Chirbury CP School
  • Churchstoke CP School
  • Crossgates CP School
  • Forden C in W School
  • Guilsfield CP School
  • Ladywell Green Nursery and Infants
  • Leighton CP School
  • Llandinam CP School
  • Llandrindod Wells C in W School
  • Llandrindod Wells CP School
  • Llandysilio C in W School
  • Llanelwedd Controlled School
  • Llanerfyl C in W Foundation School
  • Llanfair Caereinion CP School
  • Llanfechain C in W School
  • Llanfyllin CP School
  • Llangedwyn Contolled School
  • Llanidloes CP School
  • Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant CP School
  • Llansantffaid C in W School
  • Machynlleth CP School (Ysgol Bro Hyddgen)
  • Maesyrhandir CP School
  • Montgomery C in W School
  • Penygloddfa CP School
  • Rhayader C in W School
  • St Mary's Catholic Primary School
  • Treowen CP School
  • Ysgol Cedewain
  • Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd
  • Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon
  • Ysgol Glantwymyn
  • Ysgol Gynradd Carno
  • Ysgol Llanbrynmair
  • Ysgol Maesydre
  • Ysgol Meifod
  • Ysgol Pennal
  • Ysgol Pennant CP School
  • Ysgol Pontrobert
  • Ysgol Rhiw Bechan
  • Bedstone College Prep School
  • Corris CP School
  • Ysgol Bro Cynllaith
  • St. Michael’s Church in Wales Voluntary Aided School
  • Brynhafren CP School
  • Ysgol Dinas Mawddwy
  • Welshpool Church in Wales School

See full story in the County Times

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read