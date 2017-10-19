West coast of Wales braces for another battering in wake of Storm Ophelia

Strong winds and big waves will batter Wales' west coast just days after Storm Ophelia caused havoc.

Gusts of 50mph are expected widely across the west of Wales on Saturday, and winds could reach 70mph in exposed areas.

The yellow warning has been issued for Gwynedd, Anglesey, Powys and Ceredigion.

The wild weather, caused by a low pressure system moving in from the Atlantic ocean, may cause coastal flooding and affect transport, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued in affected areas, valid from 4am to midnight on Saturday.

Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts said: "We've got a spell of strong winds which is likely to bring some large waves as well.

"So there's the potential for some coastal flooding in places and transport disruption."