Churchstoke Fun Day raises £20,000 for worthy causes after thousands enjoyed event

THIS YEAR’S Churchstoke Fun Day, raised £20,000 for local charities as more than 6,000 people descended on to the park for a day jam-packed with activities and entertainment.

Held at Churchstoke Country Park and hosted by The Midcounties Co-operative visitors enjoyed live performances from a local band, exotic zoo animals, a dog show, pirate stunt shows, vintage car displays and a live broadcast from BBC Shropshire Radio.

Visitors also enjoyed the highly-anticipated appearance of actor Dominic Brunt, aka Paddy Kirk from ITV’s Emmerdale, who assisted with a live cookery demonstrations by Banbury Cookery School.

As part of its commitment to supporting local causes, The Midcounties Co-operative will donate all proceeds from the event to organisations including Hope House Children’s Hospice.

Mike Pickering, community and sustainability manager, at The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “Despite the clear but slightly unpredictable weather, this year’s annual Fun Day was a great day for families and friends in Churchstoke.

“The excellent turn out and the variety of activities on offer created a buzzing atmosphere – as well as the much-welcomed celebrity visit.

“We’re thrilled to have raised £20,000 for such a worthy organisation.

“The event embodies what we stand for – supporting local causes and bringing together communities.”