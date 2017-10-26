Polls have opened in NHS services referendum

THE WELSHPOOL Referendum on proposed changes to hospital services is now under way.

Voting started at 7am and residents can cast their vote until 10pm.

The town council agreed to the vote back in July.

After discussions with Future Fit, which is handling the proposals to change the services provided at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, residents can vote for one of two options.

Option 1 – The Emergency Care site is at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Planned Care site is at the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford. Both hospitals would have a 24-hour Urgent Care Centre.

Option 2 – The Emergency Care site is at the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, and the Planned care Centre site is at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Both hospitals would have a 24-hour Urgent Care Centre.

These questions are the same as the ones that Future Fit will use during their three month consultation on the proposed changes to services which will start soon.

Welshpool Town Council clerk, Robert Robinson, stressed: “This is going to be such an important, one-off vote.

“The situation has been evolving, whatever way it goes will be binding on the town council, it will be our opinion.”

Counting will take place after the polls close this evening.