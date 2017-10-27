Charity auction tonight in memory of Montgomery teenager James Corfield

‘THE BEST charity auction you’ve ever been to’ and an evening of entertainment is being organised to raise money for Brecon Mountain Rescue Service in memory of James Corfield.

Staff at Norman Lloyd estate agents are organising the evening which will be held at Welshpool Livestock Market, tonight, Friday, October 27. Doors open at 7pm with the auction at 8.30pm.

Like many other residents of Montgomeryshire, staff at Norman Lloyd were shocked and saddened by the death of teenager James Corfield in July.

Rachel Mountford, of Norman Lloyd Estate Agents, said: “We are raising some much needed funds for Brecon Mountain Rescue Service who played such a vital part in the search for James.

“Quite a few members of staff had connections to the search, Megan who works here helped and said how valuable Brecon Mountain Rescue Service had been and we wanted to do something to help to pay tribute to James.

“After much deliberation we have decided to host a charity auction and evening of entertainment at Welshpool Livestock Market on Friday, October 27.

“We have set ourselves the ambitious, but hopefully not impossible, target of £8,000 and we hope you can help us to achieve this goal.” Rachel added: “We have set up a Facebook event page and are hoping to collect approximately 25 high quality lots in order to reach our target.

“We know it’s ambitious, but we have faith that the local community will be as brilliant as always and help us on our way.

“If you are unable to donate then you can still help, please spread the word about the event to your friends and family, share the event on Facebook and come along on the evening to support what we hope will be a fitting tribute to a well-loved and much respected young man.”

James, 19, from Montgomery, had been camping at the Young People’s Village with friends during the Royal Welsh Show. His family raised the alarm when he failed to turn up at the show on Tuesday, July 25 and a large-scale police search began with help from hundreds of volunteers and specialist teams.

On Sunday, July 30, his body was found in the River Wye.

For more details or if you are able to donate something call the Newtown office on 01686 626496 and ask for Jonathan Evans, Joe Powell, Megan Hughes or Rachel or email newtown@normanlloyd.com