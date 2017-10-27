Hundreds meet Wales Rally GB stars in Newtown

HUNDREDS of rally fans met the stars and cars of the Wales Rally GB in Newtown on Friday afternoon.

The penultimate round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) started in Rhyl on Thursday and today involves stages at Hafren, Myherin and Sweet Lamb as well as a regroup in Newtown with the first car hitting the town centre shortly before 1pm.

Mid Wales is well represented with Dolgellau’s Elfyn Evans of M-Sport currently sixth in the WRC standings with Aberdovey’s Tom Cave in WRC2 action while Llanfyllin co-driver Dale Furniss is also competing alongside Irishman Marty Gallagher.

Meanwhile Middletown teenager Zak Hughes makes his Wales Rally GB debut with the event forming the penultimate round of the Swift Rally Championship.

Hughes said: “The goal is maximum points and to win the Swift Championship with a round to spare.

“The Wales Rally GB is renowned as a car breaker so I will not be pushing too hard and remember it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”