Deaths confirmed at Llangammarch Wells blaze

FATALATIES HAVE been confirmed following a blaze at a remote property in Llangammarch Wells.

Specialist scientists and investigators have been there today assessing the scene ahead of further investigation.

Just after midnight on Monday, October 30, emergency services attended a house fire at at Llangammarch Wells.

Upon arrival the three children aged 13, 12 and 10 years were able to escape.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “They are being treated in hospital but do not have life threatening injuries.

“However, there are a number of people unaccounted for at this time and we can confirm that there are known to be fatalities.

“Due to the severity of damage at the scene we are unable at this stage to identify any of the deceased or confirm numbers.

“At this time we are treating the cause of the fire as unexplained.”