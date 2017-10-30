Toilets left in disgusting state

VANDALS left Welshpool’s Berriew Street toilets in a disgusting state over the weekend.

Welshpool Town Council clerk Robert Robinson sent shocking pictures ot the County Times on Monday adding: “Just some pictures of what our guys put up with.”

”When people moan about litter or a bin not emptied just think about what else they have to do which takes up their time.

”This incident was over the weekend one night when the night toilets were found in a mess the following morning.

”We all have accidents but that does not mean spreading it up the walls and over the floor for others to clean up.

”I can only assume they were drunk and thought it was laugh!

”We have two options among others which is to close the toilets altogether overnight (then people would kick the door in) or the government stops drinking (that would not go down well).”