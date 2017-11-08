Swimmers in Bishops Castle smash charity fundraising target with 'Channel Swim'

STAFF at the Teme SpArC leisure centre at Bishops Castle smashed their charity fundraising target but narrowly failed to break their record with their “Channel Swim”.

They started attempting to swim the width of the English Channel with the sponsored challenge on Tuesday, October 24, and hoped to raise at least £400 for the Aspire Channel Swim 2017 charity, which helps people whose lives have been changed by serious spinal injury.

But the total raised already exceeds £585.

Pictured during the challenge is Katie Appleby in the water with other staff members, from left, Feryn Walmsley, Liz Still, Dan Lewis, and Rory McDermoud

The 15 staff members took part in the Teme Leisure Centre’s pool, covering 1,770 lengths.

They hoped to break their earlier record of 13 hours and 40 minutes set a few years ago, but they did it in 14 hours and 26 minutes this time.