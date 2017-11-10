Police officer airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following Builth Wells crash

Police officer hurt in car crash

A POLICE OFFICER was airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in a crash near Builth Wells.

The officer who was in an unmarked police car when it was involved in a collision with a Fiat Ducato van at around 3.10pm on the A470 at Erwood between Builth Wells and Llyswen.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “An on-duty police officer was seriously injured and was airlifted to hospital.

“The driver of the van was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The road was re-opened just after 10pm.”