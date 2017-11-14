End of an era in Llanidloes as last bank leaves town

Face-to-face banking in Llanidloes became a thing of the past on Friday, as the doors of the town’s last bank shut for the final time.

Barclays announced plans to withdraw its services from Llanidloes back in August, following in the footsteps of NatWest and HSBC in leaving the town.

The news was branded a “betrayal” by Russell George AM, who was assured by Barclays bosses back in 2015 that they had no plans to close the branch.

The bank cited a decline in footfall as the reason behind the closure, saying customers were increasingly using digital banking options.

Llanidloes Town Council is currently investigating the possibility of a new cash point in the town to replace the one being lost.