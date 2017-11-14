Motorcyclist killed in A470 crash is named

A man who died following a road traffic collision on the A470 in Gwynedd on Sunday, November 12th has been named.

Robert Neil Patterson, who was known locally as Rob, was 51-years-old and lived in the Rhos-on-Sea area.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision which happened shortly before 3.22pm near Dinas Mawddwy which involved a black Honda motorcycle.

Anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who may have been travelling along that particular stretch of road and who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number V171682.