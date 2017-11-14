Welshpool's Berriew Street toilets vandalised for second week in a row

FOR THE second week in succession toilets in Welshpool have been vandalised.

This time vandals daubed graffiti on the walls, signs and bins of the Berriew Street public conveniences over the weekend.

The previous weekend, cleaners were shocked to find excrement daubed on the walls and doors of the toilet.

Welshpool town clerk, Robert Robinson, said that the police had been informed of the incident.

Mr Robinson, said: “The police have been informed, there is working CCTV in this area.

“I’m hopeful that they will be found and prosecuted.”