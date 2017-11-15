Police investigate shooting and killing of '16 point stag' near Llanfair Caereinion

DYFED Powys Police are investigating the shooting of a ‘16 point stag’.
Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion Police are investigating a poaching incident which occurred some time between October 22 and 25, where a ‘16 pointer’ wild stag was shot and killed.
The stag was shot in isolated woodland area between Llanerfyl and Talerddig.
A spokesperson for Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion Police, said: “It appears the animal was shot for its head and antlers; the meat and entire body were left behind.”
Llanfyllin Neighbourhood Policing Team tweeted: “A 16 pointer wild stag was shot and killed in isolated woodland between Llanerfyl and Talerddig some time between October 22 - 25. Any information please ring 101.”
Police are currently following a number of leads.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion Police on 101.
See full story in the County Times
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on