'999 hoaxers are risking lives' – emergency services issue stark warnings over new Powys figures

Lives are being put at risk while our vital emergency services are tied up dealing with hundreds of hoax calls every year – with 1,775 made to police in 2016.

As new figures reveal the extent of these malicious calls, those who abuse the system have been warned their actions could have “fatal consequences”.

Freedom of Information requests made by the County Times have shown people in Powys made 13 hoax calls to the Welsh Ambulance Service (WAS), and almost twice as many – 24 – to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) in 2016.

Six ambulance crews were dispatched to the calls believing they were attending genuine emergencies, as were 14 fire crews. Thankfully no Air Ambulances were tied up by any of the incidents.

In the last five years – including 2017 to date – WAS has dealt with 60 hoax calls (14 crews attended) and MAWWFRS has received 99 (44 crews attended).

But the most shocking figures have been disclosed by Dyfed-Powys Police (DPP), who told us 1,775 calls were filed under ‘malicious/hoax’ last year, with the five year total coming in at a staggering 4,830.

While DPP was not able to provide the exact figures for Powys, the county makes up just over a quarter of the population of the force area.

However, not all ‘hoax’ calls are what they appear – as many filed under this label are not made with malicious intent.

A DPP spokesperson said: “When looking at the results of this Freedom of Information request, it is important to note that calls closed under the hoax category cover a number of call types – from the traditional hoax call from a telephone kiosk, to misinformation or mistaken belief.

“A high number of calls to our Force Communication Centre are repeat calls from vulnerable members of our communities.

“In 2016, 983 of the calls included in the FOI figures were generated by a small number of vulnerable individuals. In these cases, packages are put in place to both support the individual and reduce demand on call handlers.”

In light of the figures, all three services have issued stark reminders of the repercussions of making hoax calls.

As well as being illegal, these calls tie up people and resources that could be desperately needed elsewhere.

The police spokesperson continued: “Dyfed-Powys Police takes misuse of the emergency 999 number very seriously, as this can cause delays for genuine emergencies coming through to the force.

“Abusing the system shows flagrant disregard for others experiencing life-threatening emergencies who need our help, or that of the other emergency services.”

Our investigation also revealed hoax calls cost the ambulance service more than £200 each, with those to the fire service costing close to £100. DPP was not able to provide the cost to the police force.

Temporary Assistant Chief Fire Officer Roger Thomas said: “Hoax phone calls can lead to grave and serious consequences.

“A hoax phone call, to any emergency service, is a crime and those people who choose to commit this crime endanger lives within their own communities.

“All of our fire stations in Powys are crewed by On-Call Firefighters, who respond at a moment’s notice to attend house fires, road traffic collisions and a whole range of other incidents in order to rescue and protect the communities they serve.

“They cannot be in two places at once and a delay in their response to a life-threatening incident can lead to fatal consequences.

“Our Control Staff challenge suspect callers and provide education on the dangers and consequences of making hoax calls. This has proven successful in reducing the number of hoax calls we attend significantly.”

Heather Ransom, WAS operations manager for the Powys Health Board area, said: “While we are pleased that the number of hoax calls in Powys remains relatively low, we can’t stress enough how irresponsible it is even just to make one.

“Every minute our highly trained clinicians spend handling malicious calls is one where they could be helping members of the community who are seriously ill or injured.

“We would ask those responsible to have a long, hard think about their actions as one day it could be their loved ones who really need us.”