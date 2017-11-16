James Corfield inquest adjourned until January

The inquest into the death of James Corfield has been adjourned until the new year after his family asked for more information to be provided.

Around 15 family members attended a pre-inquest review hearing at Welshpool Court on Friday, November 10.

James, of Montgomery, had been attending the Royal Welsh Show when he went missing from Builth Wells town centre in the early hours of Tuesday, July 25.

His family raised the alarm when he failed to meet them at the show later that day, prompting a large-scale police search of the area. His body was found in the River Wye on Sunday, July 30.

Coroner Andrew Barkley opened and adjourned the inquest at Aberdare Coroner’s Court in August, and last week Solicitor Paul Inns, representing the 19-year-old’s parents, asked Mr Barkley for more information to be served before the final hearing.

He said the family wanted the pathologist who performed the post mortem examination to investigate the possibility of Adult Sudden Death Syndrome, which had not previously been considered. They were also asking for a map of the area where he was last seen and for information about the variable depths of the river.

Mr Barkley adjourned the inquest, which it is estimated will take half a day, until January 12.