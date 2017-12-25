Kerry children donate to toys and tins appeal

PUPILS FROM St Michael’s Primary School in Kerry have collected more than 100 presents for the Newtown Salvation Army, toy and tins appeal.

Last month the Salvation Army branch launched its appeal for new unwrapped gifts for a child and tinned and Christmas food items.

Every year The Salvation Army relies on donations of gifts and toys for children who otherwise would have little or nothing on Christmas morning.

Teacher Sarah Rendall said: “As part of the appeal our school pupils collected over 100 presents.

“We are a faith school and our worship group took the items to the shop. Throughout the year we have also been collecting for the foodbank.”