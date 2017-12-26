DID YOU GET A DUFF GIFT? Recycle your unsuitable Christmas presents with Barnardo's

If Santa brought you a coffee maker and you only drink tea or a hairdryer and you’re follicly challenged then Barnardo’s Cymru want to hear from you.

The children’s charity is calling on people to donate their unsuitable Christmas gifts to their local Barnardo’s Cymru shop where they can be sold to raise funds to help vulnerable children across Wales.

The money will be used to help disadvantaged children, young people and families, including those who are living in poverty, who are disabled or who have been sexually exploited.

It is estimated that more than £2.4billion worth of gifts given at Christmas are deemed unsuitable, with a third of those ending up gathering dust in the back of a cupboard.

David Howells, Area Business Manager for Barnardo’s Cymru, said: “Our stores are dependent upon the public’s kind donations. Our profits go directly into our work with some of the UK’s most vulnerable children and young people.

“If you receive a gift at Christmas that you know you won’t use then please think of Barnardo’s Cymru. Your unsuitable gift could be enjoyed by someone else whilst benefiting the children who need help most.”

Barnardo’s has 715 shops nationwide. Shoppers can buy collectibles, household goods, books, toys, children’s clothes, books and accessories as well as men’s and ladies’ fashions.