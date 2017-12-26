Hundreds cheer off Boxing Day Hunt in Welshpool

Wed Dec 27, 2017
Reporter:
Nick Knight
Tuesday 26 December 2017 14:20
A Packed town centre cheered off the Boxing Day Hunt from Welshpool.
Hundreds of people lined Broad Street as the Tanatside Hunt set off on its customary ride out from the Royal Oak, the biggest turnout in years.
Email:
nick.knight@nwn.co.uk
See full story in the County Times
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
Credit union for loans
Glanmule Garage
car/van sales, service, rental, forecourt, shop, jetwash.
Spring Festival at Coed-y-Dinas This weekend!
Trefaldwyn Vets
Home
Follow us
e-version
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on