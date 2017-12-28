Complaints made about Town Councillor after Welshpool Boxing Day Hunt meeting

COMPLAINTS HAVE been made about one or more Welshpool Town Councillors who were protesting against the Boxing Day Hunt meeting.

Welshpool Town Council clerk, Robert Robinson, confirmed that he had received several complaints about one or more councillors about their conduct last Tuesday.

But Mr Robinson would not elaborate on the nature of the complaints.

They will be discussed at a meeting of Welshpool Town Council in the new year.

It is believed that the councillors in question are Heather Chave and Nicola Morris, who were protesting against the hunt meeting in Welshpool

On Facebook, the councillors have received a lot of support for their principled stand against fox hunting as well as comments from people who believe they have broken the Town Council’s Code of Conduct with comments made on social media.

It is believed that the complaints are about posts where the hunters are called “murdering ********,” by Cllr Chave.

Cllr Chave, who carries the council mace at events, was at the hunt meet on Tuesday morning wearing a fox mask.

She was was seen to be holding a placard which said : “Fur Fox Sake Stop Hunting.”

Cllr Chave told The Powys County Times that she could not comment on the subject as Dyfed-Powys Police were “investigating the abuse I got”.

Town clerk Robert Robinson said: “Yes there have been complaints made about one or more councillors.

“They will be dealt with at a meeting on January 10 following the complaints procedure.”

The Welshpool Town Council complaints procedure states:

On receiving a written complaint – it is supposed to be referred to the council at the first available committee or council meeting and inform the members affected.

The full council meeting will then consider the complaint and if of a minor nature may deal with the matter itself.

In more serious cases the council may request the mayor to appoint a panel of three councillors to report back to the council with recommendations.

Welshpool Town Council will only take a complaint to the ombudsman (Public Services Ombudsman for Wales) once an attempt to settle it locally has been completed.

According to the procedure deliberations will be made in secret, away from the press and public, and if councillors do not accept the decision they may refer the process to the ombudsman.