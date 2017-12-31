Plans for 17 flats in Welshpool opposed

WELSHPOOL Town Council has opposed plans for a block of 17 flats on the site of the former Welshpool Social Club.

Hughes Architects has put forward new plans on behalf of Mid Wales Property, acting for Mid Wales Housing Association, for permission to demolish the existing building and build a block of 17 flats with parking spaces for 17 vehicles.

The first draft of the application was for 19 flats.

Last Wednesday night the council’s planning committee voted unanimously to oppose the plans at a meeting attended by around 20 people from neighbouring properties.

Steve Bowen, of Mid Wales Properties Ltd, said: “The plans will bring much needed rented accommodation into the town, utilising what is a redundant brownfield site close to the town centre.

“The development has been carefully designed by local architects who know the area and local community to ensure it fits in with the local environment and existing neighbouring properties.”

Welshpool Town Council opposed the plan on nine grounds, including that the proposals are an: “Overdevelopment of the site, inadequate parking space and that it will overlook neighbouring properties.”

Powys Council Council will have the final say on the application.