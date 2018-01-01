GET FIT: Kick start your training in 2018 with Mark Davies of Zenith Fit

New Year Fitness Tips

As this is my last article of the year I thought why not give some tips on how to kick start your new fitness regime for 2018…..

Firstly, Merry Christmas to you all. I hope you have a great Christmas (not too calorific hopefully) and an even better new year.

Now, let’s get down to business……

Below are 5 tips to help you start 2018 in the best possible way in regard to health and fitness. Give them a try and you never know, it might end up being the best decision you ever made.

Get Ready!

It’s important to make sure you're both physically and mentally ready to start an exercise program. It might be a good idea to ask your doctor if he/she thinks you are ready to start a training program.

Once you have been given the physical OK, it’ll be time to consider how ready you are mentally. Are you likely to stick to a fitness and nutritional program?

Do you want the end result enough? How determined are you to succeed? While there are many factors to consider, three are most significant.

You are more likely to succeed if you:

n Have confidence in your exercise ability.

n Receive encouragement and support from those closest to you.

n Participate in an enjoyable form of exercise.

Get Planning

Before you start your exercise program, answer three questions. First, when will you exercise? Try and identify 3 days and times that work for you, and stick to them as much as possible. This will help to create a routine which will help with your progress. Second, what type of exercise will you do?

Find something you enjoy. Forget about what everybody else is doing; pick an exercise that works for you. This can be activities such as walking, cycling, running, swimming, weightlifting, dancing, golf, or tennis. Thirdly, how much time will you spend exercising?

To begin with this can be as little as 10 minutes per session, which you can then gradually build up to 30 minutes.

Take It Easy

The whole reason behind a health and fitness program is to create a sustainable lifestyle that can last a lifetime. So, let’s think ‘baby steps’. You are much more likely to be successful if you take it easier at the beginning.

For instance, you may see people exercising at a very high intensity, but you should start with low-to-moderate intensity workouts.

You may know people who train six days a week, but it's fine to start with three. You may also see people running marathons, but, a 15-minute walk three days a week is a great place to begin.

Be Realistic

Setting goals is a fantastic idea, but make sure they are realistic and feasible. For example, a goal to lose 12 lbs by Easter is both reasonable and achievable. So is a goal to complete a 5Krun.

However, if you aim to be able to complete a marathon by that date, it can be unrealistic, and can potentially be unsafe if you are new to running.

Start with a low intensity and duration of exercise, then you can develop a solid foundation of fitness and build upon that foundation as your fitness improves and progresses.

Bring a Friend

You may know someone else who wants to kick start their fitness for the New Year. Begin your fitness journey together. It will increase your chances for success and you'll have more fun.

For this to work, try to find an exercise that both of you enjoy. This might be a challenge, but well worth it as it can really help to provide support through an exercise program.

You will have times where motivation is hard to come by, and having a workout buddy could be just the thing to help you keep going and stay positive.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Zenith Fit. Let’s make 2018 the best year yet!