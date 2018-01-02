MYSTERIOUS GIRL STAR: Slimming World heroine meets Peter Andre

A Slimming World Consultant from Llansantffraid has been congratulated on helping slimmers to lose weight and change their lives by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre.

Wendy Chesters, who runs a Slimming World group at Llansantffraid Community Hall, Llansantffraid, every Monday, was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Peter when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards. The ‘Mysterious Girl’ singer co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Wendy said Peter’s presence at the awards was extra special because earlier in 2017 he supported Slimming World’s most successful fundraising event ever – TheBig Slimming World Clothes Throw, which raised a record-breaking £3.3 million in just two weeks.

The annual clothes throw encourages Slimming World’s 900,000 group members to donate the clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that are now too big for them to Cancer Research UK, by filling up specially-branded bags and taking them along to their weekly group sessions.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the members of the Llansantffraid group. Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded me what an important and privileged role I have as a Consultant. Now I’m heading into 2018 super motivated to support even more people in Llansantffraid to be inspired to lose weight and lead healthier and happier lives.”

Peter, who set up his own foundation with Cancer Research UK – the Peter Andre Fund – after losing his brother to cancer, said he was thrilled to meet Wendy at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

“He added: “It was an honour to be invited to present the Slimming World Awards. I met so many incredible people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out.”

”Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made the changes they had to eat more healthily and become more active without the support, advice and encouragement of their consultant and group every week. So there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that Slimming World and people like Wendy are very special.”

To discover more about Slimming World in 2018 call Wendy on 07734079382 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group.

ABOVE: Llansantffraid based Slimming World consultant Wendy Chesters meets singer and presenter Peter Andre.