Tractor crashes into Abermule railway crossing barrier

TRAINS running between Welshpool and Newtown have been delayed by 10 minutes after a tractor ploughed into a railway crossing barrier at Abermule.

The vehicle crashed in to the barrier on the B4368 road at just before 11am (Tuesday, January 2) and was re-opened this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed Powys Police, said: “The lights at the corssing will remain on red and road closed at this point until repairs to the crossing are made.”

A spokesman for Arriva Trains Wales said they were: “Working closely with Network Rail to get services back to running on time.”

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: “Damage was sustained to Abermule level crossing following an incident involving a farm vehicle.

“Safety is a key priority, and trains ran at a reduced speed in the area while our engineers repaired the crossing.

“We’d like to thank passengers and road users for their patience while this essential work was carried out.”

The road was re-opened at around 12.20pm