Fallen mighty beech tree in Newtown is main casualty of Storm Eleanor

A mighty beech tree set in the heart of Newtown near the town hall seems to have been the main casualty of Storm Eleanor in Powys.

The storm, the fifth storm coming in from the Atlantic to be named this winter, brought high winds and heavy rain across the country.

In Wales the brunt of Storm Eleanor was felt on the coast, where gusts of up to 79mph were recorded.

Flood warnings were in force as the storm coincided with high tides.

Here in Powys river levels for the Vyrnwy catchment area peaked at around 12.30am on Wednesday at Meifod and at 8am at Llanymynech and were expected to fall.

But drivers were warned that there could be flooding on areas of the B4393 and B4398.

On the Upper River Severn river catchment area, Natural Resources Wales had also put out a flood alert.

Drivers were advised to avoid Llandrinio Bridge on the B4393.

River levels at Abermule and Buttington were expected to peak on Wednesday morning.

Cllr Joy Jones said: “It’s sad to see the tree has been blown over.”

Pictures by Mike Sheridan / MS858-2017