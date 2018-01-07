South Powys to form part of proposed South Wales Major Trauma Network

MAJOR trauma patients in south and mid Powys could soon be treated as part of a new network aimed at streamlining emergency care for the most serious injuries.

The South Wales region – which encompasses Brecknockshire and Radnorshire – is currently the only part of England and Wales that does not have a Major Trauma Network. Patients in Montgomeryshire benefit from being part of the Midlands Major Trauma Network.

The proposals have been put forward by an Independent Clinical Panel with input from health boards and other services and specialists.

Major trauma refers to multiple or serious injuries that may result in disability or death. Injuries can include serious head injuries, multiple injuries caused by road traffic accidents, industrial accidents, falls, mass casualty events and knife and gun shot wounds.

Whilst numbers of people suffering major trauma in the region are small, evidence shows that if you have a major trauma you have a better chance of survival, a better recovery and quality of life for the future, if you are treated within a major trauma network.

Evidence of the benefits of such networks has been seen in the wake of a number of terror attacks over the last few months.

In the consultation document, the panel said: “Examples of the benefits of a major trauma network have been demonstrated recently in the terror attacks in London and Manchester, where patients were treated across several major trauma centres and trauma units.

“Knowledge of the network and co-ordination between centres and units allowed ambulance teams to triage patients – decide where and in which order they should be treated – appropriately and so keep to a minimum the number of patients needing to be transferred to a major trauma centre.

“In the major trauma centres and trauma units, clinical teams had the expertise and resources to manage critical injuries.”

The plans for South Wales would see the major trauma centre based at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, while Morriston Hospital in Swansea would also house a large trauma unit and have a lead role in the network.

The panel also recommends adult and children’s trauma centre be on the same site, and emphasises the need for the network to be developed quickly and with a clear and realistic timescale.

Members of the public in the region are invited to have their say on the proposals before the consultation period ends at 9am on February 5.

More information and the proposals can be found at www.publichealthwales.org/majortraumaconsultation where there is also the opportunity to respond on the proposals.