Car parking and Longbridge maintenance on the agenda in Newtown

PARKING issues and the future of Newtown’s Longbridge were discussed at a meeting between the cabinet member for highways and a Newtown county councillor.

Cabinet member for highways, Councillor Liam Fitzpatrick and Newtown Llanllwchaiarn West councillor Mike Barnes met to discuss concerns which includes parking on Crescent Street and Bryn Streets in the town.

In November, residents were in uproar as cars were towed away from these streets for “parking illegally”.

This followed a series of meetings that Cllr Barnes had with residents to discuss the problems there.

Cllr Barnes said: “I was grateful that the cabinet member and I were able to discuss my concerns for the town.

“I’m pleased that we will be working together to do our utmost to be able to find a solution which satisfies residents.

“The importance of Longbridge as an asset for the town was acknowledged and I’m pleased to say that maintenance of the bridge is in the council work plan.”

Cllr Fitzpatrick believed that lifting the prohibition on making or changing traffic regulations could mean that changes can be made.

Cllr Fitzpatrick, said: “It was useful and productive meeting discussing issues around residents’ concerns about parking in Crescent Street and Bryn Street in the town and future maintenance plans for Longbridge.

“I am hoping that a recent lifting of a moratorium on new permanent traffic regulation orders could be a useful mechanism to address concerns.

“But like all schemes any changes will have to be carefully assessed, prioritised against others and the subject of public consultation.”