Save Bishops Castle's SpArC leisure centre as you spend in the Co-op

THE Save the SpArC Campaign at Bishops Castle has been selected as one of three local charities to be supported by the town’s Co-op awards.

If you shop at the Co-op you can nominate the campaign to save the SpArC leisure and arts centre to receive a contribution every time you shop and use your Co-op members’ card.

A few minutes of your time spent applying for and registering a Co-op card now will mean that one per cent of all you spend will raise funds for SpArC.

Alternatively, you could choose Bishops Castle Scout Group or Whistanstow Under Fives group, both worthy causes.

All funds raised for SpArC through this initiative will be used to fund additional sports and arts activities for young people during the school holidays.

You can apply for a Co-op card in store and register to support SpArC on line at https://www.coop.co.uk/membership/local-community-fund

Anyone who would like help with registering their card on line can call into Union Street Garage, Bishops Castle (mornings only).

Alternatively you can call in to Enterprise House in Station Street between 2pm and 4pm today Friday, January 5, or Monday, January 8, where someone will be available to help you register.

n Norbury Village Hall has also chosen the Save the SpArC campaign for the second year running to receive its annual Christmas donation of £300.

For more information about the Save the SpArC campaign please see the website www.savethesparc.com, or the facebook page savethesparc

The Save the Sparc campaign has raised more than £80,000 towards improving the leisure centre and been awarded a community energy grant from M&S which has been used to install a new pool cover which is reducing running costs though reducing heat loss and water evaporation.