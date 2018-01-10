STEAM STAR: Escape to the Country TV starring role for Welshpool and Llandfair Caereion railway line

Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway is to appear on BBC1’s ‘I Escaped to the Country’ (Escape To The Country) this afternoon (Friday, January 12) at 3pm.

During the programme, presenter Alistair Appleton revisits the Welsh Border region and is reunited with a house hunting couple who originally had a £475,000 budget and serious ambitions to start a smallholding.

Within just a few years of moving into one of the properties Alistair showed them, they’ve not only transformed parts of their new home, but are also making impressive strides towards self-sufficiency on their land.

While in the region, Alistair takes in the countryside and heritage of the Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway.

A spokesperson for the railway said episode had been filmed last June and added: “We had a great time with the film crew and we’re looking forward to seeing the end result.”