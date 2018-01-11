'Everyone loved him' – touching tributes to man killed in tractor crash

A “PROLIFIC sportsman” and “genuinely nice guy” who will be “sadly missed”.

These are just some of the tributes that have poured in for 62-year-old Peter Scott, who died in a crash between Cilmeri and Garth on the weekend.

Mr Scott lived in Llangammarch Wells, where he worked at the Powys County Council highways depot.

Cllr Jeremy Pugh played golf with Mr Scott for several years at Builth Wells Golf Club and said the sad news of his death was “unbelievable”.

“I would describe him as one of those really genuinely nice guys in life,” said Cllr Pugh.

“He was very well known in the area – he played football, rugby and golf for many years.

“There is not one person who would have had a bad word to say about him.

“He always had a smile on his face. Everyone loved Scotty.”

Mr Scott was a long-serving highways worker for the council, where he is said to have been a “well-respected and popular” colleague.

Cllr Pugh added: “He got on with his job with a smile on his face.

“He always had a good word to say about anyone.

“It’s so easy to say nice things about him. Everyone loved him, and I mean that sincerely.”

Mr Scott died when the Renault Clio he was driving was involved in a collision with a tractor at around 4.35pm on Sunday, December 7. No-one else was injured.

The news has rocked the small close-knit community, where Mr Scott was well-known having worked for the council for almost four decades.

A Powys County Council spokesperson said: “It is with considerable sadness that we have to report the tragic death of a long-serving member of staff.

“Peter was a member of Highway Grounds and Street Scene (HGSS) team based at Llangammarch who had worked for Powys County Council since January 1979.

“A popular and well respected member of staff, Peter had previously worked at Sennybridge Division and Builth Wells Division before joining the team at Llangammarch Depot.

“He was a highly experienced operator on one of the council’s gully emptying machines, using his considerable local knowledge to great effect dealing with drainage problems and flooding.”

Cabinet Member for Highways, Councillor Liam Fitzpatrick added: “Peter was a well-respected and popular member of staff who will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.

“Outside of work Peter was known as a prolific sportsman playing football, rugby, cricket and bowls. He was a member of Builth Wells Golf Club and an international indoor quoits player.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at his difficult time.”

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or was driving on that stretch of the road at the time, to call 101.