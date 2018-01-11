Rhod Gilbert to headline Machynlleth Comedy Festival

Rhod Gilbert is to headline this year’s Machynlleth Comedy Festival, from May 4 to 6, after a six year break from doing stand-up.

The comedian, who most recently has been busy presenting TV shows, including ‘The Apprentice’ spin off ‘You’re Fired’, ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’, ‘Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience’ and hosting ‘Live at the Apollo’, will perform three shows at The Mach Arena called ‘Rhod Gilbert: Work in Very Early Progress’.

Announcing it the festival he ironically described it as: “No biggie”. While Gilbert himself said he would be “rustier than a Welsh barbecue”.

A statement on the comedian’s website read: “Delighted to announce that after six years away from live stand-up, Rhod is gagging to get back on stage. Not like before though, this time will be different. Real life stuff.

“It's work in very early progress but he’ll be doing three shows at Machynlleth Comedy Festival in May. He's claiming to be rustier than a Welsh barbecue, so why not go along and see him flailing around, trying to find his notes and looking like a total t**t (his words). He'll be donating some of the ticket sales to Alzheimer’s Society and Stroke Association.

“There are no other work in progress dates planned at present, but watch this space for further updates.”

Rhod Gilbert will be at the Mach Arena on Friday, May 4, at 7pm; on Saturday, May 5, at 7.15pm and on Sunday, May 6, at 7.15pm. Tickets for all three shows are priced at £15 and are available via the Machynlleth Comedy Festival website.

Also at this year’s Machynlleth Comedy Festival are: Bisha K Ali, James Acaster, Sofie Hagen, Mark Watson, Emma Sidi, Rob Auton, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, John Kearns, Heidi Regan, Anna Mann, Laura Lexx, Ed Gamble, Simon Munnery, Beth Vyse, Gein’s Family Giftshop, Jessica Fostekew, John Robbins, Laura Davis and Joe Lycett.

Last year 6,500 people came to watch more than 200 shows at the three-day festival, which is now heading into its eighth year. Shows include live music, theatre, cabaret and a children’s programme in addition to the comedy.

The event is so popular that organisers have set up an official festival campsite, which is based behind the town’s Co-op store, with 24 hour security, to add to accommodation provided at a host of other sites in and around the town.

Venues used in the town include: Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, Y Tabernacl, Y Plas, Bro Ddyfi Leisure Centre, Owain Glyndwr Centre and Machynlleth Bowling Club.