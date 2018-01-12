'Long overdue' work at Lake Park welcomed by mayor of Llandrindod Wells

A major refurb of the “jewel in the crown” of Llandrindod Wells is well underway.

The Lake Park area is undergoing a series of enhancement works thanks to a £126,400 grant from the European Union.

The grant, which has come through the Welsh Government’s Rural Community Development Fund, will also be used to support business opportunities in the area.

The latest works have seen the existing pathway to the west of the lake, which runs behind the Lakeside Restaurant to Grosvenor Road, enhanced to a multi-purpose trail. The trail will join National Cycle Route 825 – known as the Radnor Ring.

Enhancement work is also taking place on the woodland trail within the site of special scientific interest which will see improvements to safety and accessibility with improved footpaths, steps and railings. This work should be completed by the end of January.

Work on the nearby amphitheatre and the lake’s water beast will start in a few months’ time.

Councillor Martin Weale, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Planning, said: “I’m delighted that enhancement works have started in Llandrindod Wells’ Lake Park area.

“This area is an important tourist facility for the town and mid Powys and the grant provides a huge boost to its business prospects.

“This exciting project will enhance the lake park area, support business opportunities and stimulate future developments, including bringing boating back to the lake in a sympathetic way that does not interfere with the wildlife.”

Total investment in the project is £158,000, with money from the council’s regeneration service and match funding topping up the EU grant.

Cllr Weale added: “The work will build on improvements in the area in recent years and will create a visitors area to be proud of.”

The work has been welcomed by the community and the improvements are already being noticed by residents and visitors.

Mayor, Cllr Jon Williams said: “It has been long overdue really.

“We have had lots of good feedback about the work that has already started up there. The response so far has been very positive from the townspeople.

“The lake is the jewel in the crown of Llandrindod and it’s nice to see some investment in it.”