Big Breakfast: Montgomeryshire's farmers are opening up their kitchens for you to join them for breakfast

Montgomeryshire’s farmers are opening up their kitchens for you to join them for breakfast this month.

As part of the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) breakfast campaign, three breakfasts will be held in the county, on Monday January 22, at Pen Y Derw, Forden, Welshpool, Wednesday January 24, at Camnant, Dolfor, Newtown and on Friday January 26, at Plas Du, Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant.

The FUW say the campaign provides an opportunity to promote the quality premium local produce that farmers grow for us every day of the year and throughout breakfast week the FUW will shine a spotlight on the importance of our rural economy.

FUW Montgomeryshire County Executive Officer Emyr Wyn Davies said: “I would like to invite you all to join us for breakfast here in Montgomeryshire. There really is no better place for bonding people together and sharing ideas than over good food and that’s exactly what we intend to do with these breakfast functions.

“We want you to be a part of what we do, and share your thoughts and worries about the state of the industry, tell us your stories and help us to understand how we can help each other, so why not give us a call in the office and book your seat at our table?”

Those wishing to attend the breakfast functions should contact the FUW’s Newtown office on 01686 626889.