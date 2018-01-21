Fancy living in award-winning Powys home dating back to 15th century?

A UNIQUE opportunity has arisen to live in a restored award-winning, half-timbered aisled hall house, dating to the mid-15th century.

Estate agent, Balfours has been instructed to let the three-bedroom long house, Ty Mawr, at Castle Caereinon; Ty Mawr meaning ‘Big House’ of its day.

Today the timber-framed home comprises of a magnificent full-height sitting room with a 17th century fireplace, a second south facing reception room, a study and kitchen. There is a master bedroom with en-suite, together with two further double bedrooms which have an adjacent bathroom. Part of this fine house is opened to the public, by appointment only.

Head of lettings at Balfours, Charlotte George, said: “This is a truly unique and fabulous home with the most amazing timber frame; Ty Mawr is a rare surviving example of an important late medieval house typical of the Welsh Marches. While it dates to around 1460, it actually had been neglected to a point where in the 1970s it was virtually derelict, partially clad in corrugated iron and housed farm stock.”

However, in 1971 it was rediscovered and ultimately fully restored in 1998 to its 17th century appearance, the restoration work winning the RICS ‘Building of the Year’ award in 2000 for Shrewsbury builders’ Frank Galliers who undertook the work for the Powis Castle Estate and CADW – the historic building body for Wales. Today 21st century facilities include full oil central heating, garage and workshop outbuilding, parking and surrounding garden area.