A man has been found guilty of murdering a roadside diner owner in his restaurant.

Satnam Singh Blugher, 67, was found with stab wounds at Tony’s Diner on the A458 between Welshpool and Shrewsbury road at Halfway House on June 26 last year.

Belkar Singh, 58, of Booth Street, Birmingham, was found guilty of murdering Mr Blugher, who had run the diner for 15 years.