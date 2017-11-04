Beloved manager of a Newtown charity shop retires after nearly 20 years

VOLUNTEERS at the Cancer Research UK shop in Newtown said a fond farewell to their beloved shop manager, who is set to retire after nearly 20 years of service.

Shop manager Carol Arthur-Smith is retiring after spending 17 years working for Cancer Research UK.

Carol said that she is extremely sad to be leaving after so many years, she said “I will miss the fun that I have with the volunteers the most and the laughs that we have.”

The Newtown Cancer Research UK shop sells quality clothes and accessories with profits going to the charity’s work to help beat cancer sooner.

Area manager for Cancer Research UK, Nick Webster, said: “Carol has made a fantastic contribution to the Newtown shop and to Cancer Research UK in the last 17 years, and we are very grateful to her.”

Carol thanked her volunteer team for their tremendous support and commitment over the years.

She also took the opportunity to make an appeal for new volunteers to join the existing team of friendly volunteers.

Carol explained what personal qualities the role requires, she said: “Volunteers need to be hardworking, patient and must be able to get on well with both our customers and volunteers.”

Nick added: “Every step we make towards beating cancer relies on every pound, every hour and every person, so we are very grateful to all the wonderful people who support our life-saving work by shopping with us, making a donation or generously offering their time as volunteers.

“Many of our volunteers work just one morning or afternoon a week, or sometimes a mid-day shift to help over the busy lunchtime period. A few hours can make a huge difference.

“No matter how much time a person can give or what their experience, we are urging people to get in touch.”

There are currently a variety of roles available at the Newtown store, from serving customers to dressing windows.

n If you would like more details, pop into the shop in Market Street, Newtown or call the shop on 01686 624140.