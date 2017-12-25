Velvet Dukes at Crystals' farewell

ONE of the area’s most promising bands are staging their annual Christmas reunion gig as the final night for Crystals, the popular nightclub in Newtown’s Regent Centre.

Crystals will be going out with a bang on Wednesday, December 27, as the popular band hit the stage.

With the twin guitars and vocals of Dai Robs and Will Barnes, Chris Clare on bass and Josh Davies on drums, the band recorded two albums and an EP.

Velvet Dukes will be supported by Sam Williams for this landmark gig.

It follows last Saturday’s third annual Christmas party night at Newtown’s Hafren theatre by Dai Robs which featured a 10 piece band, including a three piece brass section.

Tickets for Wednesday cost £6 in advance on 01686 624275 and £8 on the door.