Annual Powys tractor run raises charity cash

Three hardy souls - Tom Nicholls, from Builth Wells; Mike Chandler, from Llanyre and Bob Stephens, of Crossgates – braved the elements on un-cabbed tractors to take part in the second running of the Andrew Thomas’ Tractor Run on Saturday, December 30, held in aid of charity.

Starting from Andrew Thomas’ Agriculture Engineers workshop at Gwystre near Crossgates, the run attracted 23 tractors to blow away the cobwebs of the excessive Christmas festivities.

The assembled tractors departed behind Andrew in his trusty New Holland 7840, to tour the communities of Crossgates, Abbey-Cwm-Hir, Bwlch y Sarnau, Llidiartywaun, Sychnant, Pantydwr, before drawing breath at St Harmon for a well-deserved lunch stop, which took place in agricultural contractor, Raymond Rees’ barn.

Amongst the participants, was David Edwards from Knighton on his Massey Ferguson 362 who is one of the leading lights together with his father, Roy, in the organising of the national run in Knighton on April 1. Other drivers came from as far away as Llanidloes, Mainstone, and Anchor.

The participants, well refreshed, set off on the second half of the run, continuing to tour the communities of St Harmon, Nantmel, Dolau and Carmel, before return to the workshop at Gwystre.

Andrew would like to thank everyone who took part and representatives of the TEN (Tractor Enthusiasts of Nantmel) who helped marshal the run.