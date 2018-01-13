Bishops Castle Arts Festival returns next month

THERE will be a feast of art on show again throughout Bishops Castle for the five days of the town’s Arts Festival opening on Wednesday, February 21.

There will be art exhibitions, artists opening their studios and a photographic exhibition as well as Poetry in Windows and Limerick Competition entries also on display throughout the whole festival.

The festival HQ will be opening up at the Town Hall and it will be open daily from 10am to 4pm to provide programmes and information and sell concert tickets.

“Trump” is the topic for the Limerick competition with free entry and no prizes but with extra merit for illustrated entries.

Entries have to be in by 6pm on Saturday, February 24, to Bank House or by email to Gerry at gerrybarwell@icloud.com. Entries will be laminated and displayed outside Bank House and people can vote for their favourite at the Great BC Bake Off Tea Party on Sunday, February 25.

To spread poetic joy, shopkeepers and others have agreed to display in their windows poetry culled mainly from the Border Poets’ 10th and latest volume “Wolf Hoard”.

The Bishops Castle Arts Society will have its show at The Poppy House in Market Square; Tahria Paul will be exhibiting at The Chai Shop in High Street and Sue Percy’s “Woodland Walk” will be on at the SpArC theatre gallery.

Bank House will again be providing a preview selection for the Shropshire Hills Art Week which is held in June.

The photographic exhibition will be at the Town Hall gallery and will feature the work of Andrew Fusek Peters and his stunning pictures of Shropshire wildlife and landscape.

Artist, printmaker and author working in linocuts, collagraphs and cards Drusilla Cole will open up her studio at Bull Street; Jane Allard will demonstrate hand weaving using rigid heddle looms at Kerry Rise; abstract artist Jock Wright will be at Yarborough House; and Geraldine Burkill will be working at Kerry Lane.

Helen Robinson will also provide a preview of her architectural stained glass studio still under construction at the Old Vicarage, Church Lane.