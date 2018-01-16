Multi-talented Dutch songstress to bring Americana to Knighton with special gig

A SEASONED Dutch songstress will be supported by a talented young local singer/songwriter at a gig at Knighton Community Centre on Friday, January 26.

It will provide a rare chance to see the Vera Van Heeringen Trio performing, supported by Rose Westrip.

It’s unusual to find someone who’s as good a songwriter as an instrumentalist but Vera van Heeringen is that person.

A consummate guitarist, highly acclaimed by her contemporaries, she brings the instrument to life in way that is entirely her own.

Vera also writes tunes and songs which deliver straight to - and from - the heart.

Firmly rooted in Transatlantic traditions, her original contemporary Americana showcases both these skills: firebrand instrumental virtuosity and poignant, emotionally astute songwriting.

An early starter, raised in the bluegrass scene in her native Holland, Vera has long been recognised for her elegant yet gutsy guitar style – a skill which transposes to pretty much anything with strings!

A musician with integrity and style in equal measure, in 2015, Vera released her second album, Proper Brew, which features a roll call of top-drawer musicians who share her musical aesthetic, and hold her in high esteem – among them Tim O’Brien, Dirk Powell, Rayna Gellert and Kris Drever. Vera’s third album is imminent.

Her live performances are intimate, understated affairs, allowing the music to speak for itself, stripped back, potent, and full of groove.

Outstanding flatpicking, fulsome fiddle playing, heartbreaking lyrics, and assured natural vocal tone and driving tunes are all integral to the show.

It starts at 8pm and tickets costing £10 can be booked by calling 01547 528315 or 01544 350407.