Llandrindod hospital receives £3million to upgrade services

WELSH GOVERNMENT Health Secretary, Vaughan Gething AM has announced funding of £3m to upgrade facilities at the War Memorial Hospital in Llandrindod Wells.

The funding which will be given to Powys Teaching Health Board will go towards the continuing redevelopment of facilities at the hospital to improve the environment for staff and patients.

This will support the Health Board’s strategy plans for the delivery of services across Powys.

This latest funding brings the total capital investment by Welsh Government in the Hospital to over £6.5 million in the last three years.

Redevelopment plans include:

Increasing the number of clinical rooms in Outpatient departments to facilitate increased activity and support the ‘do more in Powys’ strategy

Enhancing the Endoscopy services provided at the hospital

Providing improved and compliant sanitary facilities

Ensuring the Dental department is fully accessible for disabled patients.

These reconfigured and redesigned services will result in significant benefits for the local community in Llandrindod and for the wider residents of Powys.

They will help the health board increase day surgery procedures done in Powys and to focus more on a model of prevention and the promotion of health and wellbeing, care and support in the community.

Dr Jon Matson from Llandrindod Wells Medical Practice said: “These developments will bring significant benefits for the local community in Llandrindod Wells.

“This includes increasing and enhancing the range of outpatient services undertaken in our local hospital.

“This builds on the work that has already taken place to create the Ithon Birth Centre, including day assessments ultrasonography facilities, which opened earlier this year.”

Chief Executive of Powys Teaching Health Board, Carol Shillabeer said: “The announcement is great news for the people of Powys, and for Llandrindod Wells in particular.

“It supports us to provide even more care and treatment within the county, improving access and reducing travel for local residents.

“It helps us to deliver our vision for a Healthy, Caring Powys by focusing on wellbeing, providing more early help and support in the community, and providing more joined up care.”

Vaughan Gething, said: It’s imperative that hospital facilities in Wales meet requirements of up to date standards to provide a safe environment for patients, and for health professionals to do their work efficiently.

“This will help to contribute to a healthier Wales, with a project that will create the provision of a facility that will be modern and compliant for the future.”