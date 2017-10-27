Llanfair Caravan parks present cheques to life saving charities

HOLIDAY MAKERS from the Neuadd Bridge Caravan Park, Llanfair Caereinion, have raised close to £5,000 which will benefit life saving charities in the area.

The park has played host to a dozen events over the past year to encourage more visitors to dig deep for two worthy local causes.

The money raised will help support both the Montgomeryshire Emergency Doctors Scheme and the Mid Wales Air Ambulance.

Cheques were presented by Brenda Bickley and Annette Ward to both charities for £2,383.

Fundraising included: Jumble table top sales, bingo sessions, quiz nights, a lottery bonus ball number, a tombola, a charity auction and even a charity bowls tournament.

Two clients also collected almost £1,000 in sponsorship with Marie Purcell completing a tandem parachute jump at Tilstock Airport in Whitchurch while Mark Baker competed in the Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon, completing it in a very respectable time.

Brenda Bickeley thanked Dr Les Milne from MEDs for attending the event alongside Dorothy Williams, a representative from the Mid Wales Air Ambulance.

Brenda said: “We had one gentleman who had a heart attack.

“If it is going to take a while to get to a site the emergency services call the emergency doctor to perform life saving care or they will assist the air ambulance. The local doctors give a fast response.

“Clients at the park have benefited in the past from the services of both these charities, highlighting the importance of the magnificent work and support that these two charities give to our local community.

“We would like to thank everyone involved and for their help and support with raising this fantastic amount of money for these worthy causes.

“We do it for local services as our clients will benefit from or need them at some point in the future.

“We also prefer to give to local charities rather than national ones as our clients can see where and what their donation has gone towards.

“You can see the real benefit that goes towards equipment needed or used in the area.”

Roger Neville added: “It is the same group donating on site and the people are very generous through out the year and it’s very important as that all adds up.”