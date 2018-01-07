'Best in Wales' accolade for Llandinam lodge park

The owners of a holiday lodge park are celebrating after being presented with a top regional tourism award.

Slate House Lodges in Llandinam has been named the ‘Best Small Lodge Escape Destination in Wales’ by domestic holiday company Hoseasons.

The award was presented at Hoseasons’ 12th annual Gala Awards evening – an event showcasing the very best of the self-catering specialists’ lodge and holiday parks across the UK – at the five-star Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, South Wales.

Holly and Paul Jandrell, owners at Slate House Lodges, said: “We’re very excited to have won an industry award and to have been recognised for our hard work.

“We do our utmost to ensure every one of our customers has a memorable holiday experience and winning this award reflects just that.”

Slate House Lodges is a family-run business and has been operating since October 2015.

There are three lodges on the site – Ivy Tree, Valley View and Pool View – which all accommodate up to four people.

Holly and Paul are also looking forward to expanding the business with a new cottage accommodating two people set to open soon.

The Hoseasons Diamond Awards are broken down into eight UK regions and presented to Hoseasons destinations that have achieved the highest scores in independent customer satisfaction surveys.

“The fact that Slate House Lodges has won this award means that they are among the most popular and successful holiday destinations in our entire UK portfolio,” said Simon Altham from Hoseasons, who presented the award.

“This park is exactly what we have in mind when we talk about offering our customers a better place to stay, and we wish them all the best for another successful year in 2018.”

n For more information on Slate House Lodges or any other Hoseasons holiday, visit www.hoseasons.co.uk or call 0345 498 6130.