Pre-nursing course at Newtown

Tue Oct 24, 2017
Reporter:
Barry Hancock
Tuesday 24 October 2017 7:30
This picture sent in by Ferol Richards was taken in 1968 at Newtown Tec of the girls on the pre-nursing course.
She has named them as, back row: Margaret, Evelyn and Irene. Front row: Diane, Lyn, Reita and her sister Rose Jones.
Email:
barry.hancock@nwn.co.uk
See full story in the County Times
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
J & J Farm Services
Hanratty
Graham Jones
car/van sales, service, rental, forecourt, shop, jetwash.
Services
Local Bygones
Follow us
e-version
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on