I DRINK therefore I am... As another set of New Year revelries approaches, memory Lane delves back into the 1970s.

These are the jolly faces of some of the regulars at the New Inn, Bettws Cedewain, in the mid-1970s.

We’ve been given 10 names for this photo – Johnny Jones, Dilwyn Thomas, Victor Gittins, Emrys Gittins, Clive Morgan, Wallace Phillips, Percy Gittins, Sonya Parry, John Parry and Moira Parry – but there are only eight people in it. Let us know if you can help us narrow them down.