Memory Lane: Castle Caereinion – Best Kept Village 1976

This week’s Memory Lane takes us back to 1976, when Castle Caereinion scooped the double honour of Best Kept Village in Powys and in the Montgomeryshire District Council area.

The village previously won the all-Wales title in 1968, and the Montgomeryshire title in 1967, 1970 and 1974 and came second in 1975.

At the Maesgarmon housing estate are committee members Mr Vernon Edwards (left), treasurer, Mrs Freda Gibbs of the Red Lion Hotel, secretary, and Mr Derek Jones, chairman.

