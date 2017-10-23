Machynlleth Lanterns Garden will go ahead after organisers reach fundraising target

MACHYNLLETH Lantern Garden will go ahead as the group has reached its fundraising target.

Organisers have also told The County Times that the lantern procession will make a comeback in 2018.

The procession has been a regular event in the town for the last 15 years and is held on the last weekend of the autumn half term.

Organisers had set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise £1,200 to allow this year’s festival to go ahead.

This happened after the event made a £1,000 loss last year as it clashed with other Bonfire Night events.

The aim of the fundraising campaign this year was to help create a Lantern Garden, giving residents the opportunity of creating their own lanterns, and walking around the garden which will be in the grounds of The Plas.

Zoe Mathews said: “We made it, we reached the target when we held a pub quiz at the White Lion last Sunday night.

“We made £179, and we received a donation of £120 matching the amount raised by the quiz teams.

“The online funding brought in £833.

“It’s amazing that we’ve been able to do this and have covered the short fall from last year’s procession.”

People in the town are being urged to get busy and come up with their own innovative lantern designs.

Artists will come up with a theme and create lanterns for the garden to come up.

Workshops will be held at the school and on the evening when the garden opens, Saturday, November 4, a pianist will play live music to create a mesmeric atmosphere.

Zoe added: “When the garden is opened at 6.30pm on November 4, there will be mulled wine and music.

“Artists will be making themed lanterns for parts of the garden, but people can come up with their own design, or one that follows a theme that can be placed in that part of the garden.”

n For details on how to go about creating your own lantern, and where to take it, email zoemach@gmail.com or visit the Machynlleth Lantern Procession Facebook page.