Assurances wanted over future of Machynlleth train depot

PLAID CYMRU politicians are seeking assurances as part of a rail franchise tendering process that the future of 33 jobs at Machynlleth depot will be safe.

This follows the announcement by Arriva Trains Wales that they have pulled out of the tendering process for the new Wales & Border franchise.

They will continue to run the service for the next year, and have said that they expect the depot staff to be transferred over to the new franchise holders.

Powys County Councillor for Glantwymyn, Elwyn Vaughan, said: “The shock news has raised concerns about the future of the depot which services the fleet of 24 trains that serve the Cambrian line.”

“With the help of Simon Thomas AM, we will be pressing on the Welsh Government to ensure that the future of the depot is a consideration in the tendering process.

“We have also raised the matter with the portfolio holder for regeneration on Powys Council, Cllr Martin Weale, and asked for his support in lobbying the Government and have also presented a motion to the council to gather the support of all the authority.

Cllr Vaughan said that basing a bilingual contact centre in the town could be a way of expanding

The three companies left in the tender process are Abellio Rail Cymru, Keolis Amey and MTR Corporation. The successful franchise bidder will be announced next year and will run the service for 15 years.